PORT CHARLOTTE — An evening of insults failed to stop Charlotte County commissioners from voting unanimously Tuesday night in favor of the latest septic-to-sewer conversion project in the Ackerman neighborhood.
That means the $25.4 million project will start sometime early in 2020. It will take about 5 years to complete, Charlotte County Utilities Director Craig Rudy said.
The 1,371 households will have to start paying the first $575 a year in 2020, however, for 20 years.
Nearly 100 people showed up at the hearing with no one speaking in favor of the project, although a few acknowledged it needed to be done.
Local septic owners accused the commissioners of lying, of bad government and of bad science. They warned them they would not be re-elected.
"How can a county plan more sewers when you cannot manage the ones that you have," said Pat Harris. Many more locals itemized the many municipal sewer breaks occurring up and down the coast of Florida, including Charlotte County.
Citizens accused the board of lying about the project being able to protect the harbor from the flow of nitrogen, which causes harmful algae blooms.
"This is a money generating (project)," said Kim Bolinsky. "You don't have any money. I get it, but for you to say it's an environmental issue, I'm not buying it."
Several citizens worried that the project will make them dependent on a public utility that fails in an emergency.
"What happens if there is an attack on the United States?" asked Christine Round.
Commissioners defended themselves, citing evidence that septic systems are not designed to treat nitrogen, a primary pollutant on coastal waterways.
"I'm proud of our board," said Commissioner Bill Truex. "If I don't get elected, I don't get elected, I know we are doing the right thing for our community and our environment overall."
