Hurricane Ian

Workers talk atop a building that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach on Oct. 9, 2022.

 Jay Reeves

TALLAHASSEE — With private insurers dropping customers and raising rates, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. saw its number of policies increase about 50% in 2022.

Citizens had 1,145,178 policies as of Dec. 30, up from 759,305 at the end of 2021, according to numbers posted Tuesday on the Citizens website.


