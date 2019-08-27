Citizens on the Sales Tax Task Force had questions and advice for Charlotte County staff on the first $28.5 million in possible projects presented Tuesday.
One piece of advice was, why not build the proposed history center next to Sunseeker even though it is in the flood zone, because of all the tourists expected to stay at the resort still under construction. That was from member Gordon Martin.
And have Sunseeker pay for it, said member Brian Presley.
Why do you want to spend money renovating a library built in 1968? asked Tom Rice.
What happens if the Tampa Bay Rays leave Florida, Danny Nix asked, about a proposal to renovate the spring training stadium on State Road 776.
County staff had answers for most questions, except whether Sunseeker would want to pay for a museum.
The first five projects are:
- $3.2 million to renovate three libraries — Mid County, Port Charlotte and Englewood.
- $4.8 million to renovate two recreation centers — Harold Avenue and South County.
- $5.5 million to renovate the Sports Park and pave part of the grass parking.
- $6 million to pave part of the Sports Park grass parking.
- $9.5 million to build a history and cultural center.
The library work would go beyond recent physical renovations to add new technology and reconfigure space for things like video-filmmaking or 3D printing, Community Services Director Tommy Scott said.
Previous sales tax revenue has paid for recreation center additions, and the next phase would include things like a splash pad for Harold Avenue, trails, restrooms, better locker rooms and more public spaces.
The sports park has 1,800 grass parking spaces from 1987, about 800 of which now flood with the summer rains, Scott said. The park needs boardwalk shade structures, LED lighting, restroom improvements and other things to keep it competitive with other spring training sites.
The history center must be more than an exhibition place, Scott said, because there is not enough traffic for that. So the plan would be for it to also provide public programming, outreach and digital displays that can be updated. It would replace a building razed in 2015.
About renovating old buildings, Scott said the three libraries are considered worth renovating.
While the Tampa Bay Rays have threatened to move to Canada, they haven't indicated to Charlotte County that they want to break their contract, Scott said. If they did leave, another team would likely want to take advantage of the location so close to other spring training sites, Scott said.
The county has employed a penny sales tax surcharge since 1994 to pay for many of its capital projects, which account for almost half the budget. The next vote will be in November 2020. Commissioners appointed the committee to rank about 31 projects. High in priority are factors such as not adding to future operational costs, said Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis.
The committee members handed in their first ranking sheets, but the committee can rearrange results at the end, Lewis said. For example, she said, they may see one area of the county has too many projects.
And commissioners can add new projects as they almost did six years ago with the Justice Center. At the last minute, they decided to honor the task force ranking and not to put that $36 million project on the sales tax list, she said. It was constructed with other capital construction funds.
Only one citizen signed up to comment. Resident Susan English said she was most interested in the idea of a cultural history center.
"We're looking forward to what that may be," she said of herself and her mother, Maven English.
The next meeting and the next batch of projects will be on Sept. 17.
