PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will meet with the Charlotte County Commission later this month to discuss mutual interests, including life after Hurricane Ian and increasing traffic congestion.
The meeting is planned for 2 p.m. March 21 at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, in room 119. Possible topics include the Charlotte County Airport, tourism, legislative priorities like septic to sewer grants, traffic issues, and Hurricane Ian updates such as canal debris removal.
Some council members sit on the same committees as the county commissioners, so they see each other sometimes once or twice a month.
Charlotte County Commissioners Stephen R. Deutsch, Joseph Tiseo and Chris Constance sit on the Metropolitan Planning Organization with Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews.
At a recent meeting, Matthews explained the city's need for increased space at the Emergency Operations Center. Constance said there's no reason not to have all of the county and city employees working together before and after a storm.
"We certainly can make room for the core group of the city employees," Constance said. "I don't like duplication, but having all of those folks together is necessary. The city needs to be there."
At the same meeting, Deutsch recognized Punta Gorda is having a roundabout installed by the Florida Department of Transportation.
"We will need to educate people about roundabouts, and there will be less-serious accidents," Deutsch said. "Driver education is so important. After the hurricane, stop signs were down and people just drove right through them. It's dangerous. I don't think enough is done to educate people. We need to get aggressive about it."
Matthews said the city and county officials have a "good working relationship."
"I can pick up the phone and we can talk about county- and city-related things," Matthews said.
At a recent joint MPO meeting with Lee County, Matthews spoke about issues such as a proposed bike lane by the Florida Department of Transportation, off the Punta Gorda bridge. She said it is unsafe. Constance agreed.
"A couple of weeks ago, I was backed up in the lane and people were flying by me at 60 miles an hour," she said. "They (FDOT) promised me to extend the turn lane to make it safer."
However, not all FDOT officials working with the local MPO are aware of the request to extend the left-turn lane so traffic doesn't back up onto U.S. 41.
"It is planned to be fixed in the next 12 months," she said. "We need it now. It's kind of a critical safety issue."
Constance backed Matthews, saying the problem should have been fixed when the state was resurfacing that portion of the highway.
During the upcoming joint meeting, residents can speak on any agenda item or other issue.
