Vehicles back up along U.S. 41 to make a left turn onto Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda. It's a countywide safety issue that concerns Mayor Lynne Matthews and others. 

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will meet with the Charlotte County Commission later this month to discuss mutual interests, including life after Hurricane Ian and increasing traffic congestion. 

The meeting is planned for 2 p.m. March 21 at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, in room 119. Possible topics include the Charlotte County Airport, tourism, legislative priorities like septic to sewer grants, traffic issues, and Hurricane Ian updates such as canal debris removal. 


