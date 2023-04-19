PUNTA GORDA — Wednesday's scheduled Punta Gorda City Council meeting was abruptly canceled as officials decided not to use the building where the meeting was scheduled to be held.
City Manager Greg Murray told The Daily Sun the cancellation had to do with the Military Heritage Museum's lease, but did not elaborate.
The City Council has been holding meetings in the museum's theater while City Hall is undergoing renovation.
On Monday, the owner of the building that houses the military museum, Jon Larmore, announced he is selling all of his properties, including Fishermen's Village. The museum leases the building from Larmore's company.
Larmore had proposed an expansion of Fishermen's Village in downtown Punta Gorda with a hotel and residential units. He recently withdrew the proposal following backlash from the community.
City officials on Wednesday morning found pictures of Fishermen's Village posted where City Council members would be sitting, with signs saying not to touch them by order of the property owner. They declined to hold the meeting.
The city issued a statement saying the meeting was canceled and a new date and time would be announced as soon as possible.
The military museum opened at its usual time of 10 a.m., as did Fishermen's Village.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.