Punta Gorda officials had to cancel Wednesday morning's meeting when they were denied access to the Military Heritage Museum theater.

PUNTA GORDA — Wednesday's scheduled Punta Gorda City Council meeting was abruptly canceled as officials decided not to use the building where the meeting was scheduled to be held.

City Manager Greg Murray told The Daily Sun the cancellation had to do with the Military Heritage Museum's lease, but did not elaborate.


   
