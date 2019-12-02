PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda's vision for the future could be getting a little more focused as the City Council considers a contract with Dover Kohl & Partners to revise the city's land development regulations.
At today's meeting, the City Council will review the scope of services within its current agreement with the company, which was hired by the city around a year ago to develop the PLAN Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan, a guide for future development in the area.
At the Nov. 6 meeting, council members accepted the PLAN, directing city staff to develop this scope of services.
"The general direction we received from the City Council is to pursue form-based codes within certain key areas of the city, primarily those areas within the Community Redevelopment Area (downtown and surrounding areas)," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"In order to have an easy-to-understand set of development regulations, it's necessary to convert existing codes for those areas outside of the CRA into a document of similar visual and text nature as the form-based code areas with an emphasis on the role of form, reduce the role of uses and density and effectively address the city's permitting process."
Form-based codes focus on the physical form of the buildings (rather than separation of uses) as the organizing principle for the code, according to the city's Dec. 4 agenda documents.
"We think this is one of the most positive steps the City Council has taken," said Sheri Lenora of Smart Growth Punta Gorda, a local community group that advocated for form-based codes before and during the PLAN development.
"Form-based codes will provide predictability to developers while streamlining their permitting process," Lenora said. "The initial work on codification will allow our community to have input on new and infill development in the city."
Using form-based codes will also allow residents to have predictability on what the city will look like, according to Lenora.
"Form-based codes should also attract new developers to Punta Gorda as many developers will work only in towns with FBC," Lenora said. "It's an exciting time for Punta Gorda and we look forward to working with the city in developing LDR and architectural standards."
These services involve the "review, identification, recommendation and facilitation of potential changes needed to reflect current best practices, community priorities and changing environmental and economic realities" like those detailed in the Citywide Master Plan, according to the city's agenda documents.
Areas of focus for the LDR revisions involve downtown and some surrounding areas, portions of the traditional neighborhood District just north of Airport Road and portions of the mixed-use commercial district just north of Airport Road along Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41).
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership − a group focused on protecting and restoring water resources in Central and Southwest Florida − is up to receive a grant from the Charlotte County Boater Evolving Fund Grant.
The city of Punta Gorda serves as local host agency for CHNEP. Should the City Council approve the grant Wednesday, CHNEP will receive $2,500.
"We use funding we receive to find other governmental grants/match funds, in-kind services, as well as private donations to expand and accelerate research, restoration and environmental education initiatives in Central and Southwest Florida," said Jennifer Hecker, CHNEP executive director.
The City Council meeting is planned for 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.