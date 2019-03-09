City, schools tutorial for the Charlotte GOP

Members of the Charlotte County Republican Club took a whirlwind tour of the city of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County Schools last week.
But they never left their seats at the Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda.
The virtual tour, by PowerPoint and discussion, was facilitated by Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke, City Manager Howard Kunik and School Board Member Cara Reynolds.
Prafke and Kunik gave a presentation on the status of more than 30 projects underway in the city. They called it “The Year of Engagement.”
They covered the Citywide Master Plan, the city’s finances and budget, taxes, water supply, swale drainage, street redesign, advanced metering, park renovations, and much more, including the controversial Buckley’s Pass harbor access at Punta Gorda Isles.
Reynolds, who was elected to the school board in November, then delivered an impassioned endorsement of the future of the county’s schools.
Discussing the Buckley’s Pass and its controversy, Kunik recalled a recent meeting of 850 people on the subject at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, and said another meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 3, also at the event center because
“We’re good at attracting a crowd,” he quipped. “We’re very good at that.” Yet he said that if all goes well, the pass should be open for navigation by October or November.
The news was not good on the unfunded future of planned street redesign, including Airport Road, Shreve Street and Cooper Street. Kunik said that although they are on a priority list to be funded, “it’s possible they may never be funded.” But he and Prafke had good news for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Prafke described the design and anticipated beginning of construction this year of a bicycle/pedestrian bridge over the north fork of Alligator Creek at U.S. 41 northbound south of Punta Gorda. She called it “a real priority for us.” The $1.3 million project will be funded partially by the Florida Department of Transportation and by local sales tax funds.
Kunik reported the progress of a multi-use recreation trail along U.S. 41 south of Punta Gorda, to CVS and Publix, out to Cooper Street, then past Charlotte High School, “all the way to the hospital,” where it will link up with a similar trail coming into the city at East Marion Avenue. It is being funded by sales tax revenue.
“We’re not going to wait around for 15-20 years,” he said. “We’re going to get it done.” Prafke marveled that “the ring around the city that we talked about is finally coming to reality.
There was other good news as well. The city’s groundwater reverse osmosis water treatment plant is on schedule for expected completion in May 2020. And the replacement of 11 miles of hurricane-damaged seawall is expected to be completed this summer. Prafke lauded Kunik and city staff for completing the project in just two years. She called it “unbelievable.”
Homeowners received good news as well. According to Kunik, based on a single-family residential unit with a $250,000 taxable value, Punta Gorda ranks third lowest in area taxes, somewhat higher than Naples and Bonita Springs, but lower than, in order, Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
After an hour of the Punta Gorda presentation, Reynolds had the task of turning the audience’s attention to education and the county’s public schools. She did just that with an enthusiastic report on her first months as a school board member.
She said she was “so excited” to be elected to the board, she set up an office and advertised for visitors to come in and discuss the schools. Just one person showed up. So she decided to see for herself by visiting every school in the district.
In the first two months, she said, she visited every school in the district, in addition to 22 school events. She said she feels it’s important for her to set up a relationship with principals and staff to learn about each school and its program. In addition to “reaching out to parents” to determine their concerns. She visited the Charlotte Technical College, too, “to spend a day with the students.” The program excited her, she said, as it prepares the students for jobs.
One of her major concerns, she said, is the realization that “hundreds of students” come to school from impoverished homes.
There’s a lot yet to do, she said, involving the district’s distribution of funds, new state standards, textbooks and more.
But she told the GOP gathering that their schools are in good hands with a school board dedicated to their future success.
