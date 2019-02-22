Clarification: Betty Gissendanner’s funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. today at Edgewater United Methodist Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte. The viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, with a reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the reception chapel.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.