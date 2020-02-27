The Sun would like to clarify a statement from Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo published Wednesday about the Sandhill special zoning district. Tiseo said he was pleased that traffic did not increase substantially after a new apartment complex opened near Loveland and Peachland boulevards. He is still concerned about increasing traffic in the rest of the Sandhill region at I-75 and Kings Highway.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

