This week is Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, and the Florida Department of Transportation is joining the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) in encouraging older drivers to take control of their transportation future.
FDOT’s Safe Mobility for Life Coalition put out information to help older drivers stay safe as they continue to drive and make plans for when driving is no longer an option.
According to the 2017 Florida Aging Road User Survey, 67% of participants fear they would become isolated if they could no longer drive. The Safe Mobility for Life Coalition hopes to ease that fear and empower older adults with resources to allow them to be proactive as drivers.
“As part of the aging process, some people experience physical, cognitive, and sensory changes that can affect driving, said Elin Schold Davis, project coordinator for AOTA’s Older Driver Initiative. “When an ache or pain begins hindering driving ability, many older drivers are able to continue driving safely after making a few adjustments.”
Something like a cloth loop attached to a seat belt can make it easier to pull the seat belt on with only slight turning, according to the AOTA. Those with stiff fingers from arthritis can also depress the seat belt latch with a small tool they can leave in the car. If drivers have trouble seeing at night, they can restrict their driving to daylight hours.
The AOTA also encourages older drivers to have a check-up to assess their driving fitness. These can range from self-assessments to a comprehensive driving evaluation from an occupational therapy driving rehabilitation specialist.
The AOTA has a database of driving specialists available online.
Transportation is important to help older adults remain connected to their communities, FDOT said in its press release. When aging road users understand the impact aging has on driving, they can learn to be proactive about safe driving skills and plan for a safe transition from driving and remain independent and active in their communities with or without a car.
More information is available at SafeMobilityFL.com. Additionally, classes for older drivers will be held throughout the region this week and next.
