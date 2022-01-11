Ray Kent

Ray Kent, a member of the Peace River Car Club, brought his 1930 Ford Roadster Pickup to the San Pedro car show in 2016.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Peace River Classic Car Club will sponsor its seventh annual fundraiser Saturday at the Moose Club on Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

The show, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., is open to all classic cars with a $10 entry fee. There is no fee for the public to attend.

There will be a flea market, food by Chef Tony and drinks. There will also be trophies for the winning cars, live music, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

The club is at 3462 Loveland Boulevard.

For more information, call Craig at 941-637-0709.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments