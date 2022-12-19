As cleanup continues throughout the region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that nearly $4 billion has been earmarked to help the region recover from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida as a category 4 storm, killing more than 100 people in Florida and destroying or damaging thousands of homes in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties - along with two-dozen other Florida counties.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments