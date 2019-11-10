Cooler weather prevails this Veterans Day in Southwest Florida, making for a bright and cool day of remembrance.
Lows this morning should run around 60 degrees with afternoon highs in the mid-80s and sunny skies above, according to the National Weather Service.
But the cooler weather doesn't end there.
Another cold front should be moving through the area this week.
"There will be a cold front moving across the area for Tuesday night into Wednesday," said NWS Meteorologist Eric Oglesby. "The high pressure building in behind it will bring in slightly cooler, drier air (for the week)."
Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Tuesday, NWS expects a mostly sunny day with a high near 82 degrees and a calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon."
A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast for Tuesday night before 1 a.m., making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday afternoon should be partly sunny with a high near 75 and a northeast wind of 11 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph.
Cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday night with a low around 62 degrees with a northeast wind of 9 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph.
NWS reports Thursday to be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
For Thursday night, a 20 percent chance of showers is expected for the area, making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 67.
Going into the weekend, a 30 percent chance of showers is in the forecast for Friday. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 79.
A 20 percent chance of showers is expected for Friday night with a low around 65 degrees.
Come Saturday, Southwest Floridians can expect a mostly sunny afternoon with a high near 79.
"This time of year, we will start to see more frequent cold fronts with cooler, drier air," Oglesby said. "Before the next front, next week, we will see temperatures warm up a bit before the front approaches the area."
