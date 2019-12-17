Christmas gifts were collected recently at the Clerk of Court in Charlotte County and will be delivered to children in the Guardian ad Litem Program. Left to right: Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Manager Eric Atherholt; Attorney Dennis Wallace; Attorney Kathryn Wallace; Guardian ad Litem Administrative Assistant Tracy Trotter; Attorney Russell Kirshy; Clerk of Court Mailroom & Purchasing Coordinator Tammy Noto; Chief Information Officer David Lane; Clerk of Court Roger Eaton; and Guardian ad Litem Executive Director Jessica Stanfield.