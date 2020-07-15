The Charlotte County Clerk of Court will host a blood drive and offer COVID-19 antibody testing Friday.
"During this health conscious time, we're happy to team up with OneBlood to host a FREE Covid-19 screening, which also includes a general health exam," said Clerk of Court Roger Eaton.
The OneBlood bus will be stationed at the Charlotte County Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Donors will receive a canvas tote bag, Chick-Fil-A coupon and a health screening including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
A full blood donation is required to receive results for the antibody tests.
Donors can save time by registering online at www.OneBlood.org/donate using Sponsor Code #9837.
