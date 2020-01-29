Valentines
PUNTA GORDA — Looking for something romantic to do on Valentine’s Day? You could get hitched.

The Charlotte County Clerk of Court will be hosting its first ever group wedding at Laishley’s Park on Valentine’s Day for $50 a couple.

“What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than helping 12 loving couples create one of the most special memories of their relationship,” Eaton said.

Eaton said last year, the ceremony room was booked for weddings all day on Valentine’s Day.

“We allow them to have the room for an hour, and we don’t want to make people leave because we have to get another wedding in,” he said. “So we started to think about doing a group wedding.”

The Clerk’s office will be renting and decorating a pergola, and there will be a decorated champagne and cupcake table, with cupcakes donated from Krista’s Cheese Kakery. Silk boutonnieres and bouquets will also be provided.

Eaton will perform the ceremonies for a maximum of 12 couples beginning at 2 p.m. The event cost includes the ceremony fee, photo package, a commemorative certificate, along with cupcakes and sparkling water following the ceremony.

To schedule your wedding, call 941-637-2335.

