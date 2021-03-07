Every once in a while, we post a story that not only captures the imaginations of our local readers but also of tens of thousands of people across the United States and the world.
That happened in the past week with a story about a new Lifetime movie that depicts a man who imprisons his daughter in the basement, unbeknownst to his wife. The husband says the daughter has run away.
This story reminds people about the actual incident in Austria where a man imprisoned his daughter for 24 years and fathered her seven children.
If you saw the story about the Lifetime movie in the paper or online, you'll notice it has a very dramatic photo with it — showing a woman screaming through what looks like a sound-proof window.
The combination of the story's subject matter and the main photo easily made this the most read story of the week — getting 5 times as many views than the #2 story. That's what happens when the world clicks to our Website.
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five. The story at #2 is, well, gross.
#2: One million gallons of sewage spilled in Port Charlotte
Charlotte County utilities has been working on increasing the sewage capacity across the county. But as they were trying new equipment last week, they realized the pressure was building up too much. So they shut down immediately.
But as you can guess, it was too late.
The largest sewage spill in county history happened when 1 million gallons — yes, 1 million — spilled out at Loveland Boulevard and Old Landfill Road. And then spills began happening elsewhere across the county.
I am not one to pick on the county for this happening. We hear politicians talking all the time about improving our aging infrastructure system. This is a great example. We need to always be working on things like this and not waiting for a major disaster to happen down the road before action is taken.
If you haven't read the story and want to know all the places where the spills happened — and how things were cleaned up — visit the story at:
#3: Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — for here & Florida
Ah, our old friend remains in the Top Five. For those of you who may be new, this story, which is updated daily, has been at #1 nearly every week since March of last year. But over the past two months, it has been dropping to as low as #3 on the list, as it is this week.
As the poor soul who has to update these numbers every day, I'm looking forward to the day when we no longer have to run a daily update about COVID-19 cases or vaccines. That will be a great day for all of us.
#4: Englewood man arrested on DUI said he 'should’ve stayed home and smoked pot'
OK, admit it. You read this story because you laughed at the headline. Don't deny it. We know you did.
For those of you who have not yet read this story, you need to. The comments of the arrested man, Draven Hahn, are, well, hilarious. It's kinda of a list of what you should not say to a police officer after being arrested.
You can see the story, and the infamous quotes, at:
#5: Deputies: Englewood man exposed himself at Winn-Dixie
Yuck. I know why this story was read and shared so much — because it is so odd.
Apparently, according to police reports, a Winn-Dixie employee was exposing himself repeatedly at the store — as if it was a normal thing to do. Police ended up confirming what he was doing by looking at security footage.
Just a whole bunch of yuck. You can read the story at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
