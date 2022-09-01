Florida Supreme Court

Attorneys for abortion clinics filed a motion Wednesday asking the Florida Supreme Court to halt a new law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT KEELER, TAMPA BAY TIMES

TALLAHASSEE — Attorneys for seven abortion clinics and a doctor filed an emergency motion late Wednesday asking the Florida Supreme Court to halt a new law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The motion was the latest twist in a three-month legal battle over the law (HB 5), which the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved this year amid a national debate about abortion rights.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments