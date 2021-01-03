The most-read story this past week was about an amazing local business that -- based on on social media comments -- most people didn't realize existed.
Punta Gorda's Muscle Car City, which has roughly 200 GM muscle cars in one location for people to browse in a museum-like setting, is closing on Jan. 17.
The "city" features Corvettes, Chevelles, GTOs, Camaros, Novas and a 1936 Chevy Phaeton − one of only seven that were built and still in existence.
The owner, who is 72, said COVID-19 has hurt the number of visitors and that it's time for him to retire.
If you, too, did not know this place existed and want to visit it before it closes, the attraction is located at Seminole Lakes Plaza in Punta Gorda at 10175 Tamiami Trail.
To read the whole story and see the comments from the owner, visit:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five, beginning with a story that has been on this list since March of last year:
#2: Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida
This daily update of the latest COVID-19 stats -- including the number of new cases in our local counties -- now has the number of vaccinations that people are getting locally.
I will say that the vaccination numbers aren't quite making sense to me right yet. Because I handle this report every day, I'm able to see the new number of vaccinations versus the number from the previous day.
And when I subtract the two, the number never matches what the state reports as "new" vaccine shots. My best guess is that the state gets numbers all hours of the day and night and doesn't always have a perfect count.
If you'd like to receive this daily update in your e-mail, sign up for "Breaking News" at:
#3: Red tide gets worse to the south
OK, quick history lesson for those of you who have not lived in the area for more than two years. A while back, we had red tide hit this area for months and months.
The red tide smells awful -- like putrid garbage -- and caused new problems for people with respiratory illnesses. I remember getting out of my car one morning in Venice and getting nauseous from the odor.
Some eateries near the Gulf had to shut down for months on end. At least one went out of business because of the red tide.
So, knowing this, you can probably understand that when we publish a story that says we're seeing some new sightings of red tide, people get worried. Red tide has always been around but it usually a one- or 2-day occurrence.
We most certainly don't want to see that foul water hang around. To read the red tide story that alarmed people, visit:
#4: Punta Gorda’s one-of-a-kind bakery is on the rise
I love it when our local stories surprise me. And this one did. Did you know what we have a local bakery that's also a night hot spot?
We don't tend to put the words "bakery" and "hot spot" together. That's why you need to visit Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda.
First of all, Nino's has one of the top bakeries in Florida, catering and servicing 110 clients. That's right -- 110. Amazing.
But even more amazing is that Nino's has some form of entertainment every night. Here is a quick sampling of what's going on at nights: Ron Lorenzo on sax, keyboard and vocals; open mic (Tuesdays); karaoke (Wednesdays and Fridays); High Stax Poker (three days); Blind Draw Cornhole (Wednesdays); drag queen bingo (back every other Sunday); and, outdoors on the patio, big bands like Gas House Gorillas and Mike Imbasciani & his BluezRockerz.
Phew! That's a lot of entertainment.
So, if you'd like to read more about this restaurant, as well as happenings at other eateries in the area, visit:
#5: COVID vaccines to be available for snowbirds
You likely figured out why this story made the Top Five just from the headline alone.
There are tens of thousands of snowbirds who live here, and the big question was whether snowbirds could get vaccinations here or would have to go back to their home state.
The Florida Department of Health said that after front line workers and residents in long-term facilities got their vaccinations, anybody else could get their shots, depending on availability.
You can get the details at:
While there are millions of vaccinations that will be given in the United States, it's going to take a lot of time. But the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Finally.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier.
