You don’t realize how attached you are to a local restaurant until it closes.
That was the case in our very own newsroom last week when we learned that Sonny’s BBQ in Port Charlotte suddenly shut down for good. For so many of us here at the newspaper, Sonny’s was a regular watering hole.
It offered great comfort food, large tables and the sweetest of sweet tea.
Apparently, the closing of Sonny’s in Port Charlotte affected many of you, too. Thousands of you read and shared this story over the past week, making it the most-read story on our Website.
To learn more about the history of that Sonny’s location and what happened to the employees there, visit: bit.ly/3hkqWdd
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five.
2 Teen girl dies in shooting; authorities quiet
This story tore at my heart. A man named Joe Higgs called our newsroom and said, “I’ve been trying to call my daughter and I need some help; I heard she was shot and killed, but I can’t verify it.”
She had, indeed, died. By the time we got the news to him, his daughter had been cremated, and her ashes were put out to sea. Making matters worse is that the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office kept the death quiet. When people are killed, the public is told. Not this time.
When we started asking questions about this girl’s death, the Sheriff’s Office offered us no help. Sheriff Bill Prummell has been refusing to give out public information to The Daily Sun.
We had to get information about the child’s death through the Medical Examiner.
Only after incredible journalism by reporter Anna Bryson were we able to publish a story about Autumn Higgs, 16. And we reported what we learned about her death.
Despite the fact that Prummell goes out of his way to withhold information from us, we were able to tell that father what happened to his daughter. And we were able to tell you.
To read the full story, visit: bit.ly/3eGKB5t
3 Sunseeker may live again
Whether it’s known as Sunseeker or as “that place with the 10-story-tall cranes,” this development is something that certainly has captured the interest of people living in the region. Almost every time we write a story about Sunseeker, that story appears in the Top Five.
The latest story is about the fact that the halted construction on the nine-story, 783-room resort will pick back up again before the end of the year. This development, which is owned by Allegiant Airline, will be finished without Allegiant putting any more significant money into the project.
Allegiant Airline Board Chairman Maurice Gallagher said the company will be looking for outside investors to help get the years-long project completed.
To learn more about Sunseeker, including its history in this area, read the latest story at: bit.ly/2QgLxnF
4 Guns, fentanyl, cocaine found in home
Appearing in the Top Five for the second straight week is a story with a rather dramatic photo.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Charlotte Street, and inside deputies found cash and drugs.
There was an AR-15, as well as 10 grams of mixed cocaine and fentanyl, 29 grams of cocaine, eight heroin pills and $5,800 in cash. They also found more drugs and $1,000 in cash on a man inside the home.
The deputies then put all the cash and drugs down next to each other and took a photo — a photo that makes you look twice when you realize what is pictured.
If you haven’t read the story or seen the photo, visit: bit.ly/2QgMVGT
5 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
Rounding out the Top Five is a story that has been on this list every week except one since March of last year. This is our daily coronavirus update.
The story started out as an update on how many new cases of coronavirus that Florida was getting each day. Then we were able to localize that to the county level. When the vaccine appeared, we started keeping track of how many shots were being given, both on the state and county level.
We send out this report every day as part of our “Breaking News” newsletter. If you would like to sign up for this free newsletter, simply look for “Breaking News” at: YourSun.com/newsletters
