Because of Tropical Storm Nicole, several closings have been announced in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties:
• All public schools in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties will be closed Thursday.
• All Charlotte County offices and facilities will be closed to the public Thursday. Visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/storm, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.
• Charlotte curbside waste and recycling will not be collected Thursday. Collection will resume Friday for Thursday customers.
• The Tom Adams Bridge to Manasota Key in Egnlewood will remain operational unless sustained winds exceed 39 mph. The South Gulf Cove lock will remain operational, but will not be staffed.
• The Charlotte County Tax Collector offices will be closed Thursday due to the storm and will be closed on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail, or by using the drop box at each of its locations. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov. A kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market,19451 Cochran Blvd., is available to renew vehicle registrations, including printed registrations and decals. The kiosk is available during regular store hours.
• State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota announced all three campuses will be closed Thursday. Classes that can continue virtually will be held to the extent possible. SFCS Bradenton will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day with SCFCS Venice resuming classes unless notified otherwise.
• North Port Chamber of Commerce's Lunch & Learn Workshop scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. The chamber office will be open Thursday for anyone in need of assistance. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or email wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
