Air up the tires and grease the chains.
The Bicycle Center of Port Charlotte recently announced it will be resuming its regular club bike rides.
Dubbed the “Saturday Night Chill Ride,” this is a casual, family friendly, and fun evening ride for cycling beginners and seasoned riders alike.
Marcel “JJ” DeMaio, shop associate and marketing director, described the ride as, “just a way to get the heart pumping, meet new friends, and enjoy life and the Southwest Florida scenery.”
DeMaio, a long-distance road riding enthusiast, coordinates the ride with participants in advance via text messages. Weather permitting, cyclists meet at The Bicycle Center, located at 3795 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, around 5:30 p.m. to pump up their tires and get a free 15-point safety check if needed.
The Bicycle Center in Port Charlotte opened in 1972. Owner Kimberly Campanella was excited to reestablish the club ride.
“I told JJ, life isn’t meant to be lived behind bars, unless they are handlebars,” Campanella quipped. “Now that it’s cycling season and the weather is nice, we expect ridership to grow. We want to support fun, fitness and a lifetime of cycling memories.”
To participate in the Saturday Night Chill Ride, riders are asked to text JJ DeMaio to RSVP at 941-585-1404. A helmet is required to ride and as the days grow shorter, front and back lights are also required by Florida law.
“On Bicycle Center’s Chill Ride, nobody gets left behind,” said DeMaio.
For more information, call 941-627-6600 or 941-585-1404.
