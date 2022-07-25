PUNTA GORDA -- The clean-up of leaked fuel continues at Riviera Marina in the aftermath of the boat fire south of Punta Gorda on Friday.
Ayla Hudson, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard, told The Daily Sun on Monday that roughly 400 gallons of "oily water mixture" have been removed from the waters around the marina over the weekend.
“There’s still a good amount of sheen in the marina," Hudson said on Monday. "It’s going to be a few more days at least.”
The Coast Guard deployed an estimated 300 pounds of absorbent booms in the waters around the marina to collect the oily water.
Hudson said divers were scheduled to be deployed to search for boats that sunk during the fire. The divers would inspect the boats' gas tanks for signs of additional leakage and, if needed, prepare plans to contain it.
The oily water mixture is not spreading, however, and has been contained in the initial area it appeared it.
The Friday fire at the Riviera Marina saw both Punta Gorda and Charlotte County firefighters respond to the scene, as a pillar of smoke rose high enough in the sky to be seen across the Peace River.
At least seven boats were destroyed in the fire, including at least three which sank.
Charlotte County Public Safety has reported that there were no injuries or damaged buildings on the marina from the fire.
In an email to a reporter on Monday, Public Safety spokesman Todd Dunn said: "Everyone cleared out of the area before our arrival."
Dunn also noted the Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection arrived on scene to contain fuel leaks.
The fire is currently under investigation by both the local and state Fire Marshals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.