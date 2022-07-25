PUNTA GORDA -- The clean-up of leaked fuel continues at Riviera Marina in the aftermath of the boat fire south of Punta Gorda on Friday.

Ayla Hudson, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard, told The Daily Sun on Monday that roughly 400 gallons of "oily water mixture" have been removed from the waters around the marina over the weekend.


