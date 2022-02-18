PUNTA GORDA — A Belle Glade man convicted of trafficking cocaine was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Carlton Jawaune Benjamin, 49, will also be required to pay a $50,000 fine and have his driver’s license suspended for six months, according to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox’s office.
Benjamin was found guilty by a Charlotte County jury in December for one count of trafficking cocaine in 28 grams or more.
The charge stems from an incident in June 2020, when Charlotte County deputies pulled over a vehicle; Benjamin, the front seat passenger, was not wearing a seat belt.
According to authorities, a deputy on-scene smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle.
“While searching the defendant, a razor blade was found in his pocket with a white residue that tested positive for cocaine,” read the release.
Deputies also found a brown bag in the car with a total of 12 small plastic bags containing what was later confirmed to be cocaine, as well as a bag containing $3,000 in cash and a digital scale with cocaine residue.
Benjamin admitted that the bag belonged to him, according to authorities, and was subsequently arrested.
According to the State Attorney’s news release Friday, Benjamin was given credit for time served for a separate charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.