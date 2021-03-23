The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Coco and Frankie.
Coco is a well-behaved and fun-loving puppy. Sadly, she has a neurological issue that stems from an injury to her tail, which has caused her to be incontinent. Coco has been to a specialist and is on medication, so it is possible that the nerves may heal over time but AWL cannot guarantee it. Her laser treatments begin soon. AWL realizes finding an owner that is willing to help her cope with her issue is difficult but not impossible.
Frankie loves putting his paws on other's shoulders to give hugs. He recently had some dental work done and is now ready to find a new home. Frankie did not have a good previous life, so he is looking for someone to make it right for him.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
