Nobody seems to like regulations in Charlotte County, unless they work in your favor.
If your neighbor’s grass grows more than 11 inches, you can call the county’s Code Enforcement to investigate. If you need to sell your house, and your neighbor’s yard is a mess, you can call the county for that, too.
And call they do. Code Enforcement Manager Shawn Horton estimates the county gets about 5,000 complaints a year. Most are for junk in the yard and tall grass. Other popular topics include failing to get a permit for home projects such as a dock or doors or windows. Businesses also are cited for failing to apply for permits.
For most property owners, a knock on the door from a code enforcement officer is not a happy memory. Some problems are quickly resolved, according to Horton. Many drag on for years.
Sit through any of the monthly code enforcement hearings, and you can hear the anger and frustration.
“At this point, I feel I’ve been picked on over and over,” Tanja Harje Aiken told county Special Magistrate Glenn Siegel.
Aiken had a lot of cars on her property in the 13500 block of Jaeger Avenue. Many of the cars are antiques. She left the country for awhile, and took the battery and the air out of the tires of a sports car for security. She came back to a repeat violation, deflated tires cited.
“It feels like harassment,” she said. “I should be feeling safe and secure on my property, but I’m not.”
She said she has been waiting for the county to fix drainage problems on a lot she bought and fenced in for her cars. She can’t move the cars yet without that.
“I guess I have to do my part there, and fine the county for not complying with their part,” she said sarcastically before Siegel fined her another $70.
Do code “violators” blame the county or their neighbors?
Some save their frustration for their neighbors.
“I have a feeling that it was a person trying to sell property,” Mary Grillo told the Sun after her hearing for accumulated stuff on her property. Her son did not know he was not allowed to have a trailer on the property on the 7400 block of St. Regis Circle.
Grillo said if it were her, she would not be one to make a call on her neighbor. She said she would handle neighborhood problems more discreetly.
Her son, Matthew Grillo, said he was OK with how the county handled their situation, but wonders about all the other properties near them.
“They need to do a little better job with the other homes around my neighborhood,” he said.
Residential code enforcement is by complaint in Charlotte County, except for one neighborhood, Parkside, said Horton. Commercial violations are different. They are not only by complaint.
“We are not a proactive department,” Horton said. “We are complaint driven.”
Going by complaint focuses the work of only 12 enforcement officers, and it allows neighborhoods to determine what they will tolerate, Horton said.
“A lot of what we deal with is based on community tolerance,” he said. “If you’re in an area where it’s OK for a trailer in the front yard,” he added, then no one will complain.
If an enforcement officer sees a problem in eyesight of a property they are assigned to investigate, they will issue a citation for that property too, Horton said, but that’s as far as it goes.
Many property owners are not happy with this system, and with what seems like arbitrary enforcement.
“The building official wants a letter of hardship. In my 55 years of dealing with permits and codes, 40 of that in this county I have never heard of that, and I refuse to give them a hardship letter for this damn permit,” Frederick Rossa told the magistrate at his hearing.
Rossa has been fighting the county for seven years to grant him a permit for his 20-foot dock on Lake Drive in Englewood. The county says he can only build a 12-foot dock.
Rossa is a retired architect. His complaint also began with a neighbor, he said he learned. He’s still on good terms with that neighbor, who uses the dock now. So it is the county he blames.
To the county zoning official, Shaun Cullinan, it’s simple. The dock is too long.
But nothing is simple when it comes to the county code. Rossa points out that he owns all three sides of the canal where he placed a dock, so the rule does not apply to him.
“They’re into prosecuting people for minimal stuff, just to make money,” Rossa told the Sun in a later interview. “They’re changing this county into a police state.”
Rossa is highly skilled, but learning county regulations has been an eye opener, he said.
“I was very naive,” he said of when he first started fighting the county. “I’m being educated as I go along.”
The complexity of the various codes allows the county to run the show, Rossa believes.
An Englewood businesswoman found out the hard way how complex the system can be. Jill Hemmes opened Beach Road Bar Wine and Bistro with Scott Hemmes. It was popular, so they set up a food truck. The county showed up saying the food truck was permanent so it had to meet county design standards. Then, federal laws for the flood zone started interfering with how much they could invest in an old building built before flood standards increased.
They have been working with architects for years, but have not finished the permitting process, so the county brought them before the magistrate in March.
“We felt that given how long this has been going, we needed to bring it to a head in order to move it on,” Cullinan told the magistrate.
“I wasn’t try to do anything bad,” Hemmes said at the end of the hearing. “I was just trying to open up a business. It wasn’t malicious in any way.”
Siegel replaced an appointed board of volunteers over a year ago. Siegel’s legal training is supposed to prevent rulings that emphasize the emotion of one situation over another, said Cullinan.
In the hearing, Siegel spoke soothingly to Hemmes. “I don’t think anybody thinks that you’re a bad person. That’s not why we’re here.”
Then he gave Hemmes another 60 days to get the permits for her beachside food service. After that, it’s $100 a day fine.
No one disagrees that the codes are extensive. But it doesn’t have to be difficult, said Horton.
“The process is not really complicated, if they follow the rules,” said Horton. “They don’t think it’s necessary,” he said of many property owners. “They don’t follow the rules, because they don’t think they should have to.”
For Rossa, the fight to keep his dock is not over.
Of his last hearing, he said, “That was my fifth time before them, and it probably won’t be my last, because I’m going to hold them to task.”
What’s he going to do next?
He said with a smile: “That, I’m not going to tell you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.