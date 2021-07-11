No more secret complaining to the county code enforcement office about your neighbor's poor yard maintenance.
A new state law bans anonymous code complaints, except in cases of imminent danger to public safety, health or natural resources. Signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 29, the law took effect July 1.
The purpose of the law, according to legislators, was to help out local code enforcement by eliminating many unfounded complaints. The law is also supposed to prevent the so-called weaponizing of local code enforcement by one neighbor against another.
Charlotte County has already received about 2,500 code complaints this year, Code Enforcement Manager Shawn Horton told The Daily Sun. A large percentage of those are anonymous, he said. Ultimately, about 10% of complaints locally that are investigated end up unfounded, he said. He did not have a tally of how many of those unfounded complaints were anonymous.
Sarasota County and the city of North Port have taken similar steps to comply with the new law, county officials say.
Anonymous complaints follow the general trend of accusations for such failings as high grass, junk-like conditions, encroachment on private property access, improperly parked motor vehicles or trailers and construction without permit.
Horton did not see that anonymous complaints are more likely in any particular neighborhood.
So to submit a complaint now, a person must enter information to identify themselves. Code violations in Charlotte County can be reported online at the county website under "I want to" and click on the Code Complaint button.
For issues of imminent threat in which the reporter wants to remain anonymous, the county is requiring residents to call 941-743-1201.
If you're worried about being identified to the code violator, code enforcement staff do not volunteer information identifying the people who file complaints, Horton said. But if someone demands the information through open records laws, the county must comply, he added.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota County officials moved swiftly to comply with the new law that went into effect July 1.
“Sarasota County is following state guidance for anonymous code enforcement complaints,” Code Enforcement Manager Sandra LeGay wrote in an email statement to The Daily Sun.
LeGay added that updated information about the county’s inability to accept anonymous complaints was being provided to call takers in the county’s Contact Center, the means by which many residents reach county departments.
Sarasota County had previously accepted anonymous complaints from residents about neighbors in violation of county codes.
Other than complying with the new law and providing call takers with new information, LeGay did not indicate that any other changes in procedures were being contemplated.
Like Charlotte County, Sarasota County will still accept anonymous complaints if there is a threat of imminent destruction of natural resources or to health, safety and welfare.
Code enforcement officers can still continue to investigate situations where no complaint has been made such as a situation where they’ve observed a violation.
NORTH PORT COMPLYING
The city of North Port has also taken steps to comply with the new law.
In North Port, the easiest way to report a violations is to log onto the city's reporting site:
Residents can also log on the North Port app. Both of those sites should provide space to enter your name and address, according to North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor.
Daily Sun staff writer Craig Garrett contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.