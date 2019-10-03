PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Cold Case detectives announced a few updates Wednesday on their investigation into the 1990 homicide of Sharon Gill.
According to the press release, their focus has shifted from previous suspect Shawn Malsky to examine other individuals.
Gill was found stabbed to death in her home on Rampart Boulevard in Deep Creek on March 21, 1990. She was home alone at the time of the incident, and there were no signs of forced entry into her residence, according to detectives. At the time of her death, she was a 42-year-old female.
Malsky was previously arrested for the crime, but the charges were later dropped. However, detectives stated, "Until a person has been charged and convicted, all potential suspects remain potential suspects."
Detectives also found a previously undiscovered DNA profile at the scene in Deep Creek as a result of new testing. However, more testing will be required to determine how the new profile may assist in solving the case.
The Cold Case team is always seeking information on their cases, including memories not only of the specific incident but the people involved and who they may have associated with. Even a rumor could contain information that could solve a crime.
"Sometimes there's truth to some rumors," Detective Mike Gandy said Wednesday. "If someone has heard a rumor, and they don't know the source, they may consider it a rumor, but there maybe some facts in what they've heard, even if they don't know what the source was."
Detectives are still looking to speak with the person who provided a tip shortly after the crime about seeing a black male in his 20s near the model homes close to Gill's house around the time frame of her death.
"We want to talk to the person that actually called that tip in," Gandy said. "(The male) could be a suspect or someone we need to eliminate."
To reach the Cold Case team, call 941-575-5361 during business hours. After hours, call 941-639-2101. They can also be reached by email at coldcase@ccsofl.net or through the Submit A Tip function on the agency's mobile app.
