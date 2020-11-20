Charlotte County Cold Case detectives will announce “significant information” on their investigation into the 1990 homicide of Sharon Gill on Monday afternoon.
Gill was found stabbed to death in her home on Rampart Boulevard in Deep Creek on March 21, 1990. She was home alone at the time of the incident, and there were no signs of forced entry into her residence, according to detectives. At the time of her death, she was 42 years old.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg and members of the Cold Case unit will be answering questions on Monday.
Information on the case was last released in October 2019, when detectives found a previously undiscovered DNA profile at the scene in Deep Creek as a result of new testing.
To reach the Cold Case team, call 941-575-5361 during business hours. After hours, call 941-639-2101. They can also be reached by email at coldcase@ccsofl.net or through the Submit A Tip function on the agency's mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.