PUNTA GORDA — When the Cold Case Team started in 2009, there were 19 open cases for them to look into.
The team is currently down to 15, with efforts being focused on finding leads for two cases that stretch back decades.
"We're hoping that someone from back then will recognize her from the area," said Detective Michael Vogel, speaking to reporters Wednesday morning.
The "her" that Vogel was referring to was a woman whose remains were discovered near Acline Road in 1980. A bulldozer operator came across skeletal remains while clearing trees and contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The Cold Case Team for CCSO recently released an artist rendition of the victim to the public. The rendition was provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and their Forensic Imaging team, working in cooperation with the Cold Case Team.
Vogel and his fellow detective Mike Gandy noted that while more than 40 years have passed, there is still the hope that someone from that era is still alive and can remember the unidentified woman.
The detectives noted that the female victim was discovered near the tracks for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad, which was more active in 1980. Even if she was not a local resident, she could have fallen from the train from another area — where other communities may still be searching for her.
"You never know," said Vogel. "Someone may have been looking for their sister or their daughter for years."
Vogel and Gandy said they could not publicly share the cause of death in the 1980 case.
The team also released a forensic image for a male victim from 2002, also rendered through Palm Beach County's Forensic Imaging team. The victim in that case was discovered on Zemel Road by two people coming from a local shooting range.
Both detectives said that they are fairly certain that the victim was killed in a homicide. They recalled finding connections in a previous investigation about reports of an altercation in the area, including that bloody clothes and a weapon were removed and buried near Grapefruit Lane.
Both victims are the last unidentified remains connected to cold cases, according to Vogel and Gandy.
The Cold Case Team tends to focus on a small number of cases each year, the detectives noted, to avoid spreading time and resources too thin.
The Cold Case Team has closed out four cases since their inception; three of those cases resulted in arrests, while the last case was closed after it was determined that the suspected perpetrator was already deceased.
Even when an arrest is not possible due to death, the detectives said that they believe the investigation should continue until reasonable doubts are removed — to make sure the right person has been determined as the perpetrator, and to help bring closure to families in mourning.
It is why Gandy is hopeful that people will come forward in both cases, even if they fear questions about how they came to know about the remains.
"Our goal is to get the people who are most responsible," said Gandy.
While genetic genealogy and forensic investigation are key tools in the Cold Case Team's arsenal, the detectives said that ultimately, leads from the public are the best method of being able to identify victims and narrow down the perpetrator.
