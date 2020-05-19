The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit is asking a tipster who recently provided information about the 1995 murder of Christine Flahive to contact them again.
Flahive disappeared on Jan. 4, 1995. The 42-year-old Punta Gorda resident left her home on a bicycle during the late afternoon and was never again seen by her family. Her father contacted the Sheriff’s Office the following day to report her missing.
She is believed to have been seen later that evening at J.D.’s Lounge, which is now C.J.’s Tavern. Jonathan Charles Payne, a person of interest in the case, died in 2011. He may have had access to heavy equipment possibly used to bury Flahive, detectives said previously.
The new tip came in over the weekend, but detectives would like more information. Detective Mike Gandy said they’d like to talk to the person, but if they don’t want to talk, they can also provide additional information online.
“It’s obvious they do want to help us, and we appreciate that, but we could also use a little more information,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office posted a message to the tipster asking for additional information Tuesday.
“We have received your entry and are interested in the information you supplied,” the agency said. “The cold case unit believes that your information is important and would like for you to provide more details that we can follow up on. Specific details will help the cold case unit investigate the 1995 missing person cold case of Christine Flahive and believe with your help, closure is attainable. This may be accomplished by providing additional detailed information by the same method you recently used or by other means that you would be comfortable with, such as our free CCSO mobile app. If you wish to use a different method, please submit that request via the online tip submission form. Please know the Cold Case Unit values your personal safety and recognizes that you wish to remain anonymous.”
Anyone with information on the case the agency at 941-639-0013 or by submitting an anonymous tip on the website or mobile app.
