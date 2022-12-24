In Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s over Christmas weekend.
As Southwest Florida braces for near-freezing temperatures, local officials are coordinating with community agencies to protect those most vulnerable to the cold.
Cold shelters will be available in several locations in Charlotte and Sarasota counties:
• Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte, will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 941-627-4313 to sign up.
• North Port at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail (near Blue Tequila restaurant), will be open through Monday beginning at 5 p.m. each evening.
• The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota will be open Saturday and Sunday, with intake beginning at 4:40 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.
Sarasota County emergency officials remind people not to keep their pets outside during very cold weather. Residents should also take precautions to limit their own exposure to the wind and wear several layers of clothing.
In addition, residents should be careful when warming their homes, as risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during cold weather due to improper use of heating devices.
