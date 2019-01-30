The current cold snap could prove deadly for manatees throughout Florida.
The water temperatures, including in Charlotte Harbor, dipped Monday into the mid-60s and have stayed there, and that can lead to manatee deaths.
Unlike seals and other sea mammals inhabiting colder waters, the manatee’s layers of fat provide nutrition for the animal, but that fat doesn’t insulate a manatee from the cold. A manatee’s immune system can be undermined if it’s caught for too long in cold water.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, prolonged exposure to water temperatures below 68 degrees can trigger cold stress in manatees. Cold stress is a complex chronic disease process that can cause manatees to suffer weight loss, white skin lesions or abscesses on their faces or nostrils, dehydration, constipation and other disorders and infections.
“Effects of cold stress on individual animals vary according to a number of factors including water temperature and the size and condition of the animal,” FWC spokesperson Michelle Kerr said.
Within the first 18 days of 2019, the FWC documented 31 manatee deaths, and of those mortalities, a dozen were due to cold stress.
In the particularly harsh Florida winters from 2008 to 2010, the FWC reported 27 cold-stress deaths in 2008, another 56 in 2009, and 282 in 2010.
Lethal exposure times in cold water have not been accurately determined, but researchers do know calves and sub-adults are more susceptible to cold stress symptoms.
Instinctual self-preservation, however, leads manatees to herd in warm-water havens, whether those havens are natural springs, inland canals or the discharge canals where power plants release warm water.
“During cold weather, the FWC monitors these warm-water sites and attempts to rescue any animals that appear to be in distress,” Kerr said.
Anyone who sees a manatee in distress should call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
If there’s any good to come out of cold snaps, it’s how the FWC takes advantage of manatees clustered together for its annual synoptic aerial survey. The survey is generally scheduled about five to seven days in advance. The FWC expects to undertake the 2019 survey this week.
Aerial observers search for manatees from Jacksonville south to the Florida Keys on the East Coast, and from the Wakulla River south to the Everglades on the West Coast. In the last four years, the FWC reported more than 6,000 swimming in Florida waters — a big jump from the 1990s when less than 3,000 manatees annually were documented in the state.
For more information about manatees and other Florida wildlife, visit myfwc.com.
