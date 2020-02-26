Don’t put away your winter coats just yet. Midweek showers and cloudy weather are bringing another cold spell to Southwest Florida going into the weekend.
“There is an approaching cold front for the Charlotte County area (stemming from early morning) showers and storms through Thursday morning,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Tony Hurt. “After that, there should be clearing and cooling conditions for the rest of Thursday and into the weekend.”
Today/tonight
Today should be partly sunny, turning sunny throughout the day with a steady temperature around 60 degrees. It should be a breezy day with a north wind around 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight should be clear with a low around 39 degrees and a north wind of 6 to 10 mph.
“It should cool down more noticeably Thursday night going into Friday morning,” Hurt said. “Thursday night will be the coldest going into the weekend.”
Into the weekend and beyond
Friday should be sunny with a high near 63 and a north wind 6 to 10 mph. Friday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.
Sunshine continues into Saturday, according to the NWS forecast, with a high near 66 degrees and north wind of 6 to 11 mph. Clear skies are expected for Saturday night with a low around 43 degrees.
A sunny Sunday is expected along with slightly warmer highs nearing 70 degrees. There should be a northeast wind around 6 mph moving through the region. Sunday night should be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees.
Colder temperatures should continue through Monday with a sunny day and a high near 76 degrees. Monday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 57.
Come Tuesday, warmer weather should be moving back into the area with a high nearing 81 degrees.
Is it odd to have cold fronts going into March?
“It’s not so much odd,” Hurt said. “This is a typical occurrence to have temperatures below normal this time of year. They are not approaching record values, so there really aren’t any unprecedented lows at this time. This winter has been pretty warm for the most part compared to previous years with above normal temperatures for most of the winter.”
