Ryan Clayton Cole was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and burglary with battery in the death of Port Charlotte teen Khyler Edman.
Edman, 15, is believed to have died protecting his 5-year-old sister when Cole, 27, broke into their home on Starlite Lane. Cole is a known drug user with multiple prior arrests, though his criminal history is mostly misdemeanor charges.
After an investigation spanning more than a month, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced Cole was charged earlier Thursday with the teen's slaying.
Cole was taken into custody the day of the crime, charged with a separate burglary and theft on Conway Boulevard, believed to have been committed shortly after Edman's death. He has remained in jail without bond during the investigation.
Prummell said with Cole in custody, time was on his agency's side to build a stronger case as evidence was tested. They are continuing to investigate to prepare the case for prosecution, he said.
Prummell declined to provide further information on the circumstances of the crime or the evidence in the case.
