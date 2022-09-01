 Skip to main content
Cole homicide case expected to go to trial next year

PUNTA GORDA - A trial for homicide defendant Ryan Cole may not come until next summer.

Cole, 30, was charged in 2019 with one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary with battery in connection with a home invasion on Starlite Lane.

prummell.jpg

Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the murder charge against Ryan Cole at a news conference in October 2019.
Ryan Cole

COLE


Khyler Edman

Khyler Edman

