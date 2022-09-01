Cole homicide case expected to go to trial next year

Candles and balloons to honor Khyler Edman were left in front of the house in September 2019 from the candlelight vigil. Edman died inside, protecting his 5-year-old sister from a burglar, authorities have said.
Zachary Marx, Khyler’s stepbrother, and Billy Edman, Khyler’s father, wore shirts with his image on them to the Port Charlotte High School versus Charlotte High School football game in October 2019 to honor the teenager killed in a violent home invasion. Khyler died defending his 5-year-old sister, according to reports.
Khyler Edman was 15 years old when he was killed in a home invasion. The man accused of killing him, Ryan Cole, may not go to trial until next summer.
Candles were set up for a vigil for Khyler Edman in September 2019. Family members also released lanterns into the sky in his memory.
The Charlotte Tarpons student government released white dove balloons in honor of Khyler Edman during an October 2019 football game at Charlotte High School.
Community members turned up in September 2019 to support the family of Khyler Edman, who died protecting his sister during a home break-in that month.
