PUNTA GORDA — Ryan Cole was in court Monday for his arraignment in the murder case involving the death of 15-year-old Khyler Edman.
On Friday, Cole, 27, was indicted by a grand jury for first degree murder and first degree burglary with battery. The first degree murder charge puts the death penalty on the table.
Edman died of stab wounds purportedly defending his younger sister in their home.
Cole appeared in court with his public defender Toby Oonk and pleaded not guilty.
He has been in custody since the day of Edman's death on Sept. 26, and is being held on no bond in that case. He is also charged in a separate open burglary case, believed to have allegedly been committed after the homicide.
His next court date is a case management conference on April 9 at 1:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
