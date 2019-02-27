Rich Smith, owner of Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, remembers the first time he saw Alexa Pano.
“We were at the 2011 Junior PGA Championships at the Magnolia course at Disney World in Orlando,” he said recently. “She was playing in the 12-under division but she was only 8 years old. They only played two 9-hole rounds and after the first round she was leading with a 38. I told someone that ‘was awesome.’”
Alexa’s dad, who unbeknownst to Smith was standing next to him, turned around and said it really wasn’t that great. His daughter was the top-ranked 8-year-old in the world.
“I didn’t even know they ranked 8-year-olds,” Smith shrugged.
Alexa has done nothing but improve since that tournament. She played on the winning Junior Ryder Cup team last year, is a two-time winner in her division at the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship and is ranked 11th in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association at the age of 14.
And, while she won’t be able to accept any prize money, she will be playing in the March 7-10 SKYiGOLF Championship at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port. The first event on the 2019 Symetra tour for aspiring LPGA golfers offers a $250,000 purse and has attracted 132 golfers.
I caught up with the unassuming teen golfer last week when she came over from her Lake Worth, Florida home to attend a press conference at the North Port course.
She is confident, but easy to talk to. She’s tall for her age and serious about her golf — so serious that no one can touch her Callaway driver.
“I started playing when I was 5 years old,” Alexa said of her fascination with golf. “At first I played a lot of other sports — soccer, softball … I was pretty athletic.
“But, I lived on a golf course and my dad played a lot. I found out I liked to compete. After a while, it was the only thing I could see myself doing.”
Her life is no cake walk. She is home-schooled and gets up at 4:45 a.m. each day to practice for six hours. Then she takes classes before getting her evenings free.
She feels, however, that she is a normal teen.
“Most of my friends play golf to (so that helps),” she said.
She has no heroes or heroines in golf but did admit to admiring pro golfer Lexi Thompson. She said she has no timetable for turning pro or deciding for sure golf will be her future.
She said ball-striking and iron play are her strengths, although one might argue that a 14-year-old who can tee it up and drive the ball 260 yards is pretty darn good off the tee.
Could a person who began playing at 5 years old burn out?
“I don’t see myself doing that,” she said. “The biggest thing is I don’t feel I have to practice or play every day … I want to.”
She wants to so bad she will defend her title at a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina junior tournament and have her dad drive all night to be in North Port to tee it off in the Symetra event.
Sounds like a serious golfer to me.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
