Angie Matthiessen

Before I begin today, let me jump, or rather run, straight to the point (that will make more sense in a minute).

United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) was offered a $500,000 matching grant from the Elsa & Peter Soderberg Foundation. These funds will match, dollar for dollar, donations for UWCC’s United at Work fund for employees of Charlotte County businesses who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. This gives Charlotte County the opportunity to collectively put $1,000,000 worth of assistance in the hands of our local workforce.


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

