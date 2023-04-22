Do you remember when we all made cute little comments about going into the year 2020 with “20/20 vision”? While this phrase is often mistakenly thought to mean perfect vision, it actually refers to normal vision.
Do you also remember that there was nothing normal about 2020?
A more accurate expression is the one that tells us that hindsight is 20/20. Looking back, in hindsight, we definitely can see clearly, normally, what transpired. But it is painful to look at, for sure.
On April 26, United For ALICE will be releasing the most current State and County data on ALICE households across the nation. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – those households who earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but still cannot afford the basics. This new information will paint a vivid picture of how ALICE families fared during the pandemic.
Traditionally, when we state that hindsight is 20/20, it is with an air of frustration that we cannot escape from our past what we can see so plainly now. However, this data is not to be lumped into that level of frustration. Looking at it through the right lens, we can use this data for lasting, positive change.
We can use it to truly see ALICE.
During the early months of the pandemic, we were quick to hail the essential workers in our community as heroes. Many of these folks who worked tirelessly to staff our grocery stores, hospitals and pharmacies are ALICE. Yes, we saw them working long shifts with masks and gloves to ensure we had our families’ needs met.
But did we see if they were able to get their families’ needs met?
This year’s ALICE Report will include data from 2021. We will look at the data in hindsight, and we will use it to see ALICE in the present and the future. It will help to tell us how well we supported ALICE throughout the pandemic, which will guide us as we look forward to how best to support ALICE as we come out of the latest crisis to hit Charlotte County.
I am eager to share the updated data for the State of Florida and for Charlotte County in the days ahead. My goal is to take what we’ve learned and help ALICE see a brighter future in Charlotte County.
No one in our community should struggle to meet their basic needs. At United Way of Charlotte County, our mission is to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. With the help of our entire community, we can see ALICE and support ALICE.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
