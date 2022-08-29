Traiden McClary was still only 5 years old when his dad, Troy, took him to Orlando to compete in the Primary National AAU Junior Olympics track meet.
The meet — and one other in Nevada — welcomed kids from all over the U.S. who had not been able, for one reason or another, to qualify for the national meet in district competition.
“We were going to compete in the 100 and 55 meter races,” proud father Troy said. “But he didn’t qualify in those events.”
Traiden, being a competitor since he was 3 years old, and his dad decided to try the 400-meter race. He had run it before, but never in competition.
It’s been a long time since I ran 400 meters for any reason and to imagine a 5-year-old running that far — at full speed — is amazing to me.
Traiden did well. Out of 27 kids 6 years old and younger in the 400-meter race, he finished eighth with a time of 1:28. That was just good enough to qualify him for the National AAU Junior Olympic track meet at North Carolina A & T University in Greensboro.
Traiden really faced a challenge there. In the Nationals there is no 6-under group. So he had to run against kids in an 8-under category. He failed to place.
It seems this young athlete can’t sit still, though. He turned 6 on Aug. 15 and is playing for the Bandits in the Pop Warner football league.
“He loves football,” Troy said. “He’s been playing since he was 3 against older kids.”
Ouch! Three years old and playing football? Five years old and running 400 meters in 1:28? This kid might have a future in sports.
Well, we have one more day in August and still no named storms. That’s good news.
Small chance any of those tropical depressions heading toward us will form enough to get a name before Wednesday, so it’s a good bet we’ll make it through August.
I just hope that doesn’t mean we’re going to have a really bad September.
Do you have your hurricane supplies yet? I don’t. I guess I better get busy.
Dr. David Klein, noted ophthalmologist, philanthropist and all-around good guy, sent me an article about the new look in masculinity — or sort of.
It was all about how guys like Brad Pitt and basketball pro Russell Westbrook have made public appearances wearing a skirt. Dr. Klein said he can’t see it being worth the hours of waxing for a man to show off his legs in a skirt.
Pitt can get away with wearing anything he wants. But I don’t think that look is for me, or Dr. Klein.
