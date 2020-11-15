I pulled the recliner from the corner and put it squarely in front of the TV Saturday.
Then, I watched my alma mater, Marshall University, proceed to dispatch Middle Tennessee, 42-14, to remain unbeaten at 7-0 and move to the No. 15 spot in the AP national polls.
And, I cried.
These weren't tears of joy. Marshall was supposed to win this game easily.
I cried because it was Nov. 14.
And every Nov. 14, the sons and daughters of Marshall pause and gather at a campus memorial to remember the greatest sports tragedy in American history.
If you're not a football historian and if you haven't seen the Matthew McConaughey movie "We are Marshall," you may have no idea what I am writing about.
Exactly 50 years ago to the day from Saturday, Marshall's team, coaches and its most loyal boosters and town leaders in Huntington, West Virginia, boarded a jet to fly to a game at East Carolina University. Everyone was excited because it was the first time Marshall had flown to a game on a jet. They usually used prop planes — more suited to the team's budget.
Marshall lost the game, but they played well, coaches said.
As they returned home, approaching the Huntington airport runway in a steady rain, something went wrong. The plane crashed into the hillside and exploded in a ball of fire. No one was spared. Seventy-five players, fans, flight crew and coaches were killed — thus the number 75 on their helmets Saturday.
I was a senior and a part-time sports writer at the local newspaper. I was at a party that night and when I heard the news I sped to the newspaper office to offer any help I could — all the while wondering if my friend and co-worker, Mike Brown, was on the plane.
Mike was safe, although he and his wife had a reserved seat on the plane. They gave up their seats because his mother, so the story goes, did not want to drive to Huntington to babysit. She asked Mike to drive to the game and drop the children off at her home in Beckley, West Virginia.
Mike would tell people that because of her request, she ended up giving him life twice.
As Saturday's game neared, friends from afar sent me videos and stories being written about the 50th anniversary of the plane crash — that's the common phrase in Huntington. If you say "the plane crash," everyone knows which one you're talking about.
Every story reminded me of someone I knew on the plane or someone I knew who was not on the plane for one reason or another.
Like Ed Carter. He was a middle guard on the team but Coach Rick Tolley gave him a plane ticket to fly back to Wichita Falls, Texas that weekend to attend his father's funeral. I'm sure that was probably illegal according to NCAA rules but back then, but it was a kind gesture.
Carter went on to become what writer Dennis Dodd called a "traveling preacher," in his nice story on Marshall and the people impacted by the crash.
There are so many stories I could tell.
The funerals went on for days in Huntington in 1970. Some people wanted to kill the football program.
But it survived and thrived — the winningest FBS program on the 1990s.
But the success has never erased the pain for most of us.
Every Nov. 14, I read the stories again. I watch the TV specials. I think of the movie.
And, I cry.
This is not the first column I have written about Nov. 14, 1970. But, after 50 years, this will be the last. I've shared my grief with readers enough.
I will keep my grief to myself now and hope, as those of us who were there move on to meet the 75 again, people remember why they play football at Marshall.
