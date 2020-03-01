AÇAÍ AND A SMILE IN PORT CHARLOTTE
Billie Eilish wrote a rap hymn about a food truck that sells them.
They’re the colorful darlings of Instagram.
And it’s no coincidence that these fruit bowls — like everything else that’s trendy and good for you — require a pronunciation guide.
They come from a part of the world that seems much more enlightened than ours. They aren’t as easily said as “burger,” “hot dog” or “Ritz,” but they sure are better for us.
Açaí (“ah-SIGH-ee”), the superfruit whose name says how you’ll feel when you eat it, comes from a tree native to the Amazon.
These deep-purple palm berries are credited with everything from beating cancer to curing diarrhea, fever and ulcers, slowing old age and aiding in weight loss.
Frozen and pureed, they’re an addictive taste combo of blueberry and unsweetened chocolate, and pack triple the high-antioxidant content of blueberries.
Now you can get some of Charlotte’s only bowls of açaí — as well as its speckly, mashed cactus-fruit cousin, pitaya (dragon fruit) — at Yuppie Bowls, a food truck that’s evolved into a brick-and-mortar shop with an inspiring backstory.
Who knew?
Jolene Moretti, a medical assistant and licensed barber from Boston, has had more than her fair share of health challenges. She suffers from gastroparesis and an esophagus constricted by cancer radiation treatments.
Seeking foods that (a) she could swallow and (b) didn’t contain iodine, Moretti gravitated toward fruit — at first from a Norwood, Massachusetts, food truck called Bowl Boyz. (Remember that Billie Eilish anthem? Google it.)
While fixing daily açaí bowls for herself, she starting taking them to her adopted nephew’s Port Charlotte Bandits football games. Other parents began asking her what that stuff was. Despite competing with their hot dog concession, she ended up sponsoring the team.
She went from selling $100 of bowls a day out of her kitchen to nearly $1,000 a day from her truck, and now sponsors both the Bandits and Port Charlotte High School girls’ softball.
Though she doesn’t credit açaí bowls for being five years cancer free, she knows they’ve improved her health.
“As long as you don’t add Nutella, caramel or chocolate, they’re vegan, too,” said Moretti, who’s a vegetarian.
In her new store, she’ll have different bases: mango, pineapple, coconut and kale-pineapple. Each bowl is built to order, with açaí or dragon fruit, from a choice of eight more fruits, eight sauces and seven toppings.
One of the few all-vegan options around, Moretti’s shop is adding soups, wraps and salads.
Yuppie Bowls ($-$$), 941-249-4971 or 941-815-0087, 2131 Tamiami Trail, Suite C, Port Charlotte (Crestview Circle next to Speedy Clean Carwash), is open Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After Mar. 8, Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more açaí bowls, check Fresh Power Smoothies & Sandwiches ($), 941-505-8815, newly moved to 205 Wood Street, Punta Gorda, and open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more vegan food, fun and info, go to today’s Charlotte County Veg Fest at Laishley Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NOT FOR MEMBERS ONLY
Burnt Store Golf & Activity Club (BSGAC), a 27-hole, 550-member semi-private course in Punta Gorda, has a new chef and a plan for feeding the public even more often at its Linkside Café.
Who knew?
Chef Scott Mullen, newly arrived from Sin Wagon Bistro at Venice’s Elks Lodge, has introduced wine dinners, changes the menu monthly to accommodate members’ wishes, and added several signature menu items, including the House Special Burger, a blend of short rib brisket and ground beef on brioche, and chicken salad with candied walnuts, red onion and dill-honey mayo.
“We’ve always been open to the public for lunch,” said board member Gary Knudsen. “We’ve made quite a few changes. And we have a lot of special events for members: Party on the Patio, murder mystery dinners, comedy shows, drag queen bingo.”
Linkside Café ($-$$), 941-637-6405, 24315 Vincent Avenue, Punta Gorda, is open to the public for breakfast daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On April 8, dinner will open to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are recommended for this regularly sold-out dining room and required for dinner.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.