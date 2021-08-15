I never met Bobby Bowden, the beloved Florida State University college football coaching legend who died last week at the age of 91.
All the accolades that poured out from former players, fellow coaches and just plain folks leave no doubt he was loved. In a world of tough, mean men, his resolve and credentials were never questioned, but he was able to show compassion, love and his Christian faith through his work ethic and his sense of humor.
Thanks to a former colleague, Chuck Landon of H-D Media in Huntington, West Virginia (where I grew up, took my first newspaper job and attended Marshall University), I have a Bowden story probably few of his fans in Florida have ever heard.
Before his run of success and two national titles at Florida State, Bowden coached at West Virginia University. They are the team Marshall folks love to hate but root for when they play any other team. Marshall has had good success against WVU in basketball (never lost to them at home, but never won at WVU). Football is another story.
WVU never wanted to play Marshall, and when they did, they always came out on top.
Bowden's teams never competed against MU. But he was connected to the Thundering Herd another way, according to a recent column by Landon.
Many of you have probably read my recollection of the 1970 plane crash that wiped out the entire Marshall football team, coaches and fans who were traveling home from a game at East Carolina University. It was beyond tragic. Its impact on the entire community has never faded, even 50 years later.
The Marshall team was to have played one more game that season. Its final game was scheduled Nov. 21 at Ohio University. It seems WVU had an open date that day. What Bowden proposed was truly symbolic of his humanity.
Bowden petitioned the NCAA to allow his team to go to Ohio University, put on Marshall jerseys and play the final game for the players and coaches who died in that plane crash.
The NCAA, of course, turned him down. So WVU players put a green cross and an MU decal on their helmets and went out and beat Maryland, 20-10, in their next game.
I'm not sure how the Marshall fans would have reacted. I'm sure it would have been a mix of gratefulness and bitterness, given the somber mood hanging over the town so soon after the crash. But what a story and what a gesture it was.
And that wasn't the end of Bowden's graciousness.
If you saw the movie, "We Are ... Marshall," you know that Jack Lengyel (played by Matthew McConaughey) was finally hired to resurrect the Marshall program with a freshman bunch (who were not eligible back then to make that trip to East Carolina) and recruits.
Lengyel knew his team would have limited skills and felt running the veer offense would make up for it. He drove to Morgantown and asked Bowden if he could see their films and their playbook. Bowden said "for sure."
Lengyel gave Bowden credit for helping his Young Thundering Herd recover and actually win a game or two the next season with no experience on the roster.
Bobby Bowden is someone I wish I had gotten to know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.