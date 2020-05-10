When Mariko Bilinsky first saw something floating in Coral Creek last week, she thought it was an old piece of clothing.
As she got closer, she realized it was a dog. And the dog was in distress.
"It was bobbing up and down," she said. "I didn't see a boat or anything so I called out to it and it started trying to swim my way. I just jumped in."
Mariko said she met the dog near her dock with the water about up to her shoulders. As they moved closer to the dock she realized the dog, a springer spaniel, was too big and heavy for her to lift up. And the dog was too tired to do much on its own.
"I never panicked," she said of her efforts to raise the dog up. "I am a person who always has faith there is an avenue to a solution."
She said she was not tall enough to lift the dog up, but she was able to grab a chair that was sitting on the dock and pull it into the water.
"I sat it down in the mud and it made me a little taller," she said. "But I still was not strong enough to lift the dog up.
"I was about out of ideas," she said. So, there was only one thing left to do as both she and the dog tired.
"I yelled for help," she said, almost embarrassed.
"I said 'I need some help please.'"
Finally her neighbor, Sheila Smaltz, called out "where are you?"
She saw Mariko standing nearly shoulder-high in the creek and went to investigate.
Sheila grabbed the dog's collar and Mariko pushed from below and got the animal on the dock, where it lay exhausted.
When Mariko got out of the water, her neighbor pointed to her legs and feet which were bleeding badly from the barnacles.
"I just told her to 'get me some peroxide,'" Mariko said. "At the time I hadn't thought about that or felt anything."
When the dog's collar began to dry out, the GPS locator on it engaged. The owner, who had been looking for the dog for more than an hour, finally tracked it down. He was thankful as he loaded the wayward dog up and took it home.
It took a week for Mariko's feet to heal enough to walk her own dog. Thursday, she was feeling well and pleased she was able to help someone.
"It was just something you would want someone to do for your dog," said Mariko, who moved to Winward of Cape Haze from Hawaii. "I couldn't have done it without Sheila. It was team work."
Looking back on the experience, she said she probably could have been smarter.
"I didn't think about gators. I had no shoes. I didn't have my cellphone with me. Not very smart," she said, smiling through the phone.
Mariko's story might not be the next novel. It's not about a daring rescue at sea or rise to the danger of a firefighter rushing into a burning building to save a pet.
But, it's about selflessness and doing something for someone, or something, without regard to your comfort or safety. It's the kind of story we all need to hear today.
Good job, Mariko.
