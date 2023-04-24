When I left a couple of weeks ago for a weekend wedding in South Carolina, I had a lot on my mind. And, it doesn’t take much to overload my mind nowadays.
Concerned about Hurricane Ian repairs to my home that aren’t getting done, deadlines at the newspaper, relatives who are ill and animals left at home — those are my excuses for not having an excuse for a pending dilemma.
Making my dilemma worse is the fact I am convinced interstate travel is becoming not only dangerous but downright aggravating. We had only gotten to Venice after almost an hour of driving in stop-and-go traffic. Maybe it was because of Easter coming up — I’m just guessing here.
But we were sitting still, northbound on I-75 when I looked down at my gas gauge. It was on empty.
That’s when it hit me that in my haste to get on the road, I forgot to fill up. I remembered then that my computer said I only had 40 miles of gas when I left. Sitting in traffic makes 40 miles worth of gas go fast.
I looked at my wife and said: “We’re going to run out of gas.”
She looked at me like: “How could that happen?”
Sure enough, just as traffic picked up to 5 mph, the engine started coughing. I managed to pull off the interstate onto the grass before it completely died.
“So, what now,” was the question from the passenger’s seat.
I pondered my choices. It was a 2-mile walk to the next exit. My wife couldn’t walk that far in the heat (88 degrees) and she didn’t want to stay in the car by herself.
So I did what came naturally. I got out of the car, looked at the 5-mph-line of traffic and stuck out my thumb.
“You’re thumbing?” she said.
I gave her the “do-you-have-a-better-idea” look.
It was only 5 minutes before two fellas in a big Ram pickup pulled over. They asked me the obvious: “You havin’ a problem?”
When I told them the story — my wife adding a little color to the how and why — they offered a ride to the next exit for both of us.
I left the flashing emergency lights on, climbed in the truck and we were off.
My wife brought up the fact we had no gas can when she asked my what my plan was when we got to the exit.
Bob Lare, the driver, must have felt sorry for us. He said he had a 5-gallon gas can back home in Nokomis.
He cut across three lanes of traffic to one of those cut-throughs the FHP uses to catch speeders. He drove his shiny Ram through a narrow path, tree branches hitting both sides of it, and floored it to merge into traffic going back south.
A half-hour later we were back to my car with five gallons of gas.
Bob was a true blessing that day. I don’t know too many people who would have stopped and even fewer who wouldn’t have just dropped us off at the next exit and gone on their way.
There are good people in this world.
• • •
My last column about dance movies got a few responses from readers.
Ed Bouton emailed me about one of his favorite dance movies. He likes “Flashdance.”
Two email responses reminded me of John Travolta’s dance with Uma Thurman in “Pulp Fiction.” Kris Hleuka, of Englewood, said it was a favorite movie and movie dance.
Scott Bell agreed with Kris, writing me that the twist contest at Jack Rabbit Slims is a Travolta classic in “Pulp Fiction.” He said the whole soundtrack in that movie is solid gold.
