In honor of Charlotte County’s “birthday” on April 23, Charlotte County Libraries and History, with assistance from the State Archives of Florida, is proud to present a selection of the original 1921 legislation that divided DeSoto County. For those interested in reading the entire document, please contact county historian Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein. Additionally, framed poster-size copies of the first and last pages, which includes the signature page, will be on display at Mid-County Regional Library, Englewood Charlotte Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library by the end of April.
Chapter 8513— (No. 118).
An Act to Divide the County of DeSoto, and to Create and Establish the Counties of Hardee, Highlands, Glades and Charlotte from Portions of DeSoto County, and Providing for the Organization and Government Thereof.
Be It Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Florida:
Section 1. That the County of DeSoto shall be and is hereby divided, and from portions thereof four new counties shall be and are hereby created and established, namely…Charlotte County, created and established hereby, shall comprise and include all that territory now situated in the County of DeSoto, described and bounded as follows, to-wit….
Sec. 2. The said Counties shall be a part of the First Congressional District; a part of the Twenty-seventh Senatorial District, and a part of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit, and each of said Counties shall have one member in the House of Representatives of Florida.
Sec. 3. The Town or City of Wauchula shall be the temporary county seat of Hardee County; the Town or City of Sebring shall be the temporary county seat of Highlands County; the Town or City of Moorehaven shall be the temporary county seat of Glades County; the Town or City of Punta Gorda shall be the temporary county seat of Charlotte County; all until a permanent county seat is duly established for each said county in accordance with the laws of Florida.
Sec. 5. That is shall be the duty of the Board of County Commissioners of each of said new counties, to hold their first meeting on the first Monday after they shall have been duly qualified, and at said meeting they shall make arrangements for carrying on the county government and shall perform such other duties as may be required of them by law. And at some future meeting they shall order an election for the purpose of locating at permanent county seat for each said county in accordance with the laws of Florida to be held not later than the 2nd Tuesday in February 1923.
Sec. 15. The County Judge of each said new counties shall procure from the records in the office of the County Judge of DeSoto County a transcript or copies of all papers, files, documents and records in the custody of said County Judge of DeSoto County, that may in any wise affect the interests of such new county, or the property therein, and the County Judge of DeSoto County shall, without charges or fees, allow the County Judge of each of such new counties free access to all books, papers and files in his office that may in anywise facilitate the procuring of such transcription or copies. The County Judge of each of said new counties shall certify to the correctness of such transcription or copies, and thereupon such certified copies shall be of the same force and effect as the original records…
Sec. 21. If any portion, provision or section of this Act should be held to be unconstitutional, it shall not invalidate the entire Act, or any other portion, provision or section thereof.
Sec. 22. This Act shall take effect immediately upon its approval by the Governor [Cary A. Hardee], or upon its becoming a law without his approval, or being passed over his veto.
Approved April 23, 1921.
