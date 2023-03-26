Japanese blueberry

Japanese blueberry is a nice broadleaf evergreen.

As our office is near a new development, a great deal of landscape plants are being installed.

One that I noticed which is being planted here, as well as elsewhere in the county, is the Japanese blueberry tree. It is originally from temperate East Asia, but it is not a true blueberry.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

