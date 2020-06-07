When I approached Laishley Park on Friday evening, I thought maybe I had made a wrong turn.
As soon as I spotted the huge crowd gathered there, I figured I must be at a Donald Trump rally. Surely that’s the only thing that would attract that number of people in Charlotte County.
As soon as I saw the signs people were carrying, I knew this was no Donald Trump rally.
Sure enough, the people there were getting ready for a Black Lives Matter march.
I went to the rally out of curiosity. Some people told me they expected trouble. Others said no one would show up. I wanted to see for myself.
Well, it was obvious people showed up — close to, if not more than 1,000. I saw a friend there who served in Desert Storm. I saw police. I saw young mothers. I saw men with their young children. I saw a fella with a cast on his leg. I saw older folks carrying signs. And I saw young people. Kids. Hundreds of them.
One threesome made up of two Charlotte High girls and a friend from North Port High, had made their own T-shirts with slogans printed on the back. One neon yellow shirt said: “How are you going to be on the wrong side or history while it’s repeating itself. Bro you’re failing an open test.”
There were signs galore — almost all handmade.
They said things like: “Love beats Hate,” “You never had to fight for your existence,” “There comes a time when silence is betrayal” MLK Jr.
The one sign that hits hard, if you dare stop and really think about it, was one carried by a young boy. It simply said
“Quit killing our Dads.”
Maybe that idea is lost on the people who think the nation is overreacting to the George Floyd killing. Perhaps people who think police should be firing into crowds of protesters should stop and think about who might be, or is being, killed.
This isn’t a foreign enemy. These are people — people whose voice you might not agree with or might not hear — who might be our neighbors. Maybe they went to school with your kids. Maybe some of them played on your kid’s Little League or soccer team. Maybe they’re someone who taught you in school. Maybe their parents are people you went to school with.
And maybe they have families of their own. Maybe their kids love them as much as your kids love you. And, if they are killed, there will be people who mourn them, miss them.
I didn’t see anyone in that group of protesters Friday night looking for a fight. I saw people passionate about change. I saw people willing to have a conversation about how to accomplish that.
Maybe, if you find some fault in marching for what you believe in, you should go this Friday and hear what they have to say. Mingle with them. See how many of your neighbors, your fellow church-goers, your friends you might run into.
Just out of curiosity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.