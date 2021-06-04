Back in the late 1980s, I worked in a northern garden center. One day a shipment of strange houseplants destined for the greenhouse arrived.
This was the first time I saw a cardboard plant and almost could not believe they were real. They did feel just like cardboard to the touch or even like something artificial. I was fascinated.
Here in Southwest Florida, the cardboard plant or cardboard cycad is a popular landscape plant for shrub boarders that gives a very tropical lush appearance. They grow slowly, but can eventually get up to 6 feet in diameter. Planning ahead for the space needed, the cardboard plant can make a nice addition to any yard.
The cardboard plant has been available to Florida gardeners for some time and is a frequent component of many landscapes. Although palm-like in appearance, the cardboard plant is a cycad more closely related to conifers. Other plants that are cycads include the native coontie and the sago. The fronds of the cardboard plant are leathery and have the feel of cardboard due to the stiff, fuzzy texture. New fronds emerge from the center of a thick trunk in a rosette pattern. There are separate male and female plants which each produce cone-like reproductive structures. The female plants develop seed-bearing cones which produce large red seeds. These attractive red seeds (and plant parts) are toxic to both animals and people so make sure to keep pets and children away or avoid this plant altogether.
Not only was the cardboard plant listed as one of Florida Nursery Growers & Landscaper Association’s 2007 Plants of the Year, but it is also considered a Florida-Friendly Landscaping plant selection. As such, it is considered drought tolerant, salt tolerant and will grow in sites from full sun to partial shade.
As mentioned previously, the cardboard plant needs room to grow. I have seen many plantings that did not take the ultimate size of this plant into consideration and they outgrew the site spilling out into walkways and other such travel areas poking and interfering with passersby.
Cardboard plants are also armed with spines on their stems which can be hazardous. As a result, they were often hideously pruned by hacking off portions and shaping them into no-longer ornamentally useful ragged cubes.
Not only did they outgrow the site as individual plants, but they also spread via side-shoots and germinated seeds. This is one of those cases again where you need to “plan before you plant.” Those smallish two-gallon plants will slowly, but surely grow larger into 6-foot disks. If pruning is needed, just take off out-of-bound fronds.
Cardboard plants are excellent subjects for the landscape that are practically carefree. However, prior planning will help keep these beautiful cycads under control and in your good graces. For more information on all types of cycads, or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
